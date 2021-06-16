Father's Day is this weekend, here are some activities dads and kids can do together

Fathers and daughters of all ages are invited to an evening of refreshments and entertainment they'll never forget. It's the daddy daughter dance on Friday, June 18 from 6:30-8:00 pm at the Draper Amphitheater. Click here for details.

It's Movies in the Moonlight at Oquirrh Shadows Park in South Jordan. This week they're showing 'Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark'. The movie begins and dusk but before that you can take part in a Quidditch Corn Hole Game. Find more details by clicking here.

Nibley Children's Theatre is back with all of your favorite child performers. You can see 'Cindy Goes to the Sock Hop: A 1950's Cinderella Story' on June 17 and 18. This is the 38th year of the festival and over the years hundreds of kids have grown up on this stage. Find more information here.

It's "Eights Night" at Night Under Lights at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. You're invited to experience the new Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza come alive at night. Come with your family or friends and bring your favorite lawn chair or blanket. You can even buy dinner from a food truck. This is happening on June 19 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm. Find more details by clicking here.

Keep your eyes to the sky for this balloon festival in Salina! It's happening June 18 to 20 at North Sevier Middle School. Balloons launch at 6:00 am, but the party goes all day with a carnival, vendor booths and food trucks. At 8:00pm there's a free concert each night. Click here for more information.

The Latino Arts Festival is celebrating the culture and artistry of Latino dancers, filmmakers, artists and musicians. This year's fest kicks off on June 20 at Park Silly Market and continues throughout the week at locations across Park City. Click here for details.

Check back each Wednesday for Family Fun with Fox 13 brought to you by Parents Empowered.