Feathered, Furry and Finned Foodies Love Harmons

The animal husbandry team at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is committed to feeding the animals the very highest quality food.

For years, they've been shopping for fresh fruits and veggies at Harmons. Cashiers started noticing they were buying big quantities of tropical fruits and other produce and alerted Harmons co-owner Bob Harmon.

From that, a partnership was born. Since 2017 Harmons has been helping offset the cost of the food through donations.

Brent Andersen, CEO of the Aquarium, says they always find the highest quality food at Harmons.

He explained that they have a chef's kitchen right on site where all the food is prepared.

He says think of it as every animal having its own personal chef.

Bob Harmon says their produce is as fresh as possible, and comes from local growers whenever possible.

You can find more information at Harmons.com and thelivingplanet.com.