February 12 will be a big day for Primary Children's Hospital – and for children's healthcare in Utah

February 12, 2024 will be a big day for Primary Children's Hospital – and a historic day for children's healthcare in Utah. That's the day it's opening its second campus in Lehi to serve patients in the fast-growing area.

The opening of the new Primary Children's Hospital, Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus represents a milestone in both the centennial celebration of Primary Children's Hospital, and Intermountain Health's Primary Promise to create the nation's model health system for children.

The public is invited to tour the new Primary Children's Hospital campus in a special event Saturday, February 3. Tour reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at PrimaryPromise.org.

"We are thrilled to open a new Primary Children's Hospital to serve Utah's fastest-growing communities and address the growing, complex health needs of children," said Lisa Paletta, president of Primary Children's Hospital, Miller Family Campus. "Thanks to the power of Primary Promise and all that it represents, the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus will bring the world-class services of Primary Children's closer to home for so many children today – and for generations to come."

The Miller Family Campus is part of Intermountain Health's Primary Promise to build the nation's model health system for children by strengthening Primary Children's Hospital, extending pediatric excellence with care closer to home, and addressing the emerging needs of a rapidly growing pediatric population throughout the region.

This transformative, multi-faceted plan requires an investment of at least $600 million in children's health, shared by Intermountain Health and community philanthropic support.

The 38-acre Miller Family Campus brings the first comprehensive children's hospital and outpatient services based in Utah County. It will offer nearly all the same world-class specialty pediatric services patients receive at the Primary Children's Hospital campus in Salt Lake City.

The campus is designed to meet the needs of pediatric population growth and the increasingly complex health needs of children in Utah County and southern Salt Lake County. It includes an Outpatient Center, a medical office building, and a five-story, 66-bed, 486,000-square-foot Primary Children's Hospital, where medical staff will be fully integrated with clinicians at the Salt Lake Campus.

Hospital services on the Miller Family Campus include:

• Inpatient behavioral health unit with comprehensive behavioral health services

• The state's first walk-in pediatric behavioral health crisis center

• 19-bay emergency department and trauma services, including in-room x-rays

• Neonatal intensive care (NICU) surgical services

• Pediatric intensive care (ICU) services

• Acute medical and surgical care services

• Five operating suites

• Advanced imaging

• Pediatric subspecialties and diagnostics.

The Outpatient Center will include:

• Three behavioral health programs, including an outpatient clinic, intensive outpatient services, and a partial-hospitalization program for higher-acuity patients not quite in need of inpatient care

• Diagnostic services and technology, including pulmonary function tests, neurological electroencephalogram, electrocardiogram, and echocardiogram services for the heart

• The Safe and Healthy Families program, for patients healing from physical or sexual abuse

• Full outpatient rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology, feeding therapy, and cardiac rehabilitation

• An oncology and infusion center with a rooftop patio.

To learn how you can support the Primary Promise campaign, contact foundation@imail.org.

For more information about the new Miller Family Campus in Lehi, visit primarychildrens.org/lehi.

