February 5 is National Chocolate Fondue Day and we are celebrating

Melting Pot's Chocolate Fondue
Posted at 3:00 PM, Feb 05, 2024
February 5 is National Chocolate Fondue Day.

From strawberries to marshmallows to bananas and pretzels - everything tastes better with chocolate.

So of course we invited Melting Pot in studio with some of their favorite things to dip.

Emily Murdock says chocolate fondue is a delicious way to connect with your friends and why not enjoy a memorable meal before (or after) dessert?

Melting Pot offers cheese fondues away, tableside, so you can begin dipping right away with artisan bread and veggies.

You can learn more at meltingpot.com/salt-lake-city-ut.

