February is a good month to think about our hearts -- and not just because of Valentine's Day

February is Heart Month, a great time to think about heart health.

Everyone needs to know that cardiovascular disease is STILL the No. 1 killer of women and men.

The reality is we are ALL affected by heart disease and stroke.

Jennifer Merback, the Marketing Communications Director for the American Heart Association in Utah and Idaho, says, "I know this all too well, because I lost my younger sister and father to heart disease in the last few years."

Jennnifer says, "I'm reminded every day of the importance of the work we do at the American Heart Association and how I need to remember to also take care of myself and my family.

On Friday, March 7, 2025 the American Heart Association will host the Go Red for Women Luncheon at the Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek.

The event includes a health expo with screenings, CPR demonstrations and more, silent auction, a survivor sharing her story and a keynote speech from Patricia Jones, CEO of the Women's Leadership Institute.

And FOX13's very own amazing Kelly Chapman is set to emcee the Luncheon!

Everyone is invited to attend, and you can visit heart.org/utahgored for more information.