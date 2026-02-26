February is Heart Month and we're bringing you vital information to help you improve your heart health

High blood pressure is the leading contributor to cardiovascular disease, which is the #1 cause of death and disability worldwide.

From 2021 to 2023 in the U.S., nearly 43 percent of women 20 years of age and older had high blood pressure.

A woman's life stages – such as pregnancy and menopause – can raise the risk of high blood pressure.

High blood pressure is the leading risk factor for stroke and a number of heart conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation (AFib).

That's why it's important to know your numbers.

Normal blood pressure is when:



Systolic pressure (top number) is less than 120 and

Diastolic pressure (bottom number) is less than 80

If your blood pressure is higher, talk to your health care professional about how to lower it.

We talked with Kerry Norman, Chief People Officer at CHG Healthcare and Julie Sibthorp, CMP, President of CHG Healthcare about their support of Go Red for Women and their incredible work through the Embracing Community Care program, which provides self-monitoring blood pressure equipment and resources to local federally qualified heath centers.

Since 2024 and continuing until July 2027, CHG is helping ensure that patients with high blood pressure who visit the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake have what they need to monitor and improve their health.

For more information on high blood pressure, visit, goredforwomen.org/knowyournumbers.