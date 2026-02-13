February is National Chocolate Month -- see how well you really know your chocolate.

February is national chocolate month – no surprise there – so let's see how well you really know your chocolate.

Nutritionist Trish Brimhall joined us with some chocolate Q&A.

1. Which cocoa has more bioavailable nutrients: Dutch Processed, or Natural? Natural has more flavanols (antioxidants).

2. What is the difference between the terms cacao and cocoa? Cacao usually refers to the raw, unroasted form of the bean. Cocoa refers to cacao beans that have been roasted at high temperatures.

3. Why is chocolate still so expensive this year?

a. Climate/weather disruption

b. Politics and regulations

c. Supply chain/employment trends

d. All of the above

4. True/False: In this country we actually purchase more non-chocolate candy than chocolate. While non-chocolate candy (gummies, sours, and chews) is the fastest-growing segment and is gaining market share, chocolate still reigns supreme in total sales and popularity.

5. Which is the most popular Valentine's day gift?

a. Greeting card

b. Candy

c. Flowers

6. True/False: Chocolate is unique because it has compounds that can boost mood. True.

You can learn more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.

