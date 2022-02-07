Feed your whole family for only $10 with the HeartBaker Pizza

Papa Murphy's HeartBaker pizza is back just in time to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The pizza will be available through February 14, 2022.

This is the original heart shaped pizza. Papa Murphy's has been selling it for more than 30 years.

The premium quality pizza is made fresh daily with mounds of fresh grated cheese and loads of pepperoni and baked hot in your oven.

The HeartBaker pizza feeds the whole family for only $10. Add cookie dough to the HeartBaker pizza for just $14. That's a Sweetheart Deal!

Find the closest Papa Murphy's near you at papamurphys.com.

