Feeding 130,000 Utah kids over the summer

Much like years past, the Utah Food Bank has been busy feeding kids for free every day this summer.

"It's taken many of us, but it's been remarkable," said Ginette Bott, President & CEO of the Utah Food Bank.

She and her team are recognized at this month's Smith's Food & Drug Zero Hunger Herowith Fox 13's The PLACE.

Meals are available once a day to any child 18 and younger. Families come to the park or school to pick up a bag food distributed by either Utah Food Bank staff or volunteers.

"The restriction from the government says they have to eat it here in the park," Ginette explained. "But it allows families to come while they're here; they can play. It allows the kids to be able to maintain at least one meal a day."

The program has fed upwards of 130,000 children in just a matter of months.

"It gives the kids a variety of foods so they're not having the same lunch every day," Ginette said. "We have to make sure the items we're buying meets what the state contract will allow so it's a bit of a process and you never know for sure how much you need. So, there's a little bit of guess work that goes into it."

They have 68 locations throughout the state.

"It takes partnerships like we have with Smith's and determination to see through the challenges, (but) we're making a difference together," Ginette said. "Thank you for this recognition."

Ginette says it takes a village to make it bigger and better every year.

"Whether it's my staff, state, staff school board or volunteers," she said, "this is the one opportunity where we all come together for the good of our children and we're feeding kids in Utah."

If you, your family or someone you know is in need of this assistance, visit utahfoodbank.org

Ginette concluded: "Be sure the kids are not missing a meal because it's easily available and we're here to help."

