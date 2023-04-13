Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Feel like new this Spring season

Wasatch Medical Clinic
Spring is the season of new! So get back to feeling new with Wasatch Medical Clinic.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 15:58:42-04

Spring is the season of new!

So get back to feeling new with Wasatch Medical Clinic.

They offer a breakthrough treatment to fix your E.D. once and for all.

Acoustic wave therapy is where a device is placed directly on the skin, and pressure waves work to regrow blood vessels.

It's painless and non-invasive, so you can easily go during your lunch break or on your way home from work.

If you want more information, call 801-901-8000 right now. Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a doctor's exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound, all for free!

Learn more at wasatchmedicalclinic.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere