Feel right at home in this travel trailer

Ready to hit the road? A travel trailer might just be the perfect fit for you!

Parris RV owner Brett Parris showed FOX13's Morgan Saxton around the 2024 Forest River RV Rockwood GEO Pro G15TB.

This model is known as the "Swiss Army Knife" of RVs.

"It may be the smallest walk-able trailer in the lineup, but it doesn't skim on features," Brett said.

Highlights Include:



Off Road Package

Exterior Storage

Sleeps Two

Outside Griddle

10' Power Awning

The twin beds convert to a king-size bed for your comfort, and there is even a 12V TV to enjoy in the evenings.

The kitchen includes a three burner cooktop, a microwave oven, plus a 12V refrigerator for perishables. You'll find overhead compartments for your valuables, and exterior storage for your hiking gear!

According to Brett, "The Rockwood GEO Pro travel trailers and toy hauler by Forest River are ready for all your adventures."

The interior and exterior Azdel construction, along with the vacuum laminated roof and walls provide a durable trailer, and the Dexter torsion axles with aluminum wheels make towing easier than ever.

There are many convenient amenities, like the 13,500 BTU A/C, the Bluetooth system control panel, and the all-in-one Teton HD TV/WiFi/FM antenna with LTE prep.

Each model includes frame-less windows, fabric valances and roller shades, and a modern interior that will make you feel right at home.

Everything you're looking for in your next RV is in a Rockwood GEO Pro by Forest River!

Parris RV has four locations, including one in Idaho.

For more information, visit ParrisRV.com

