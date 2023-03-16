Watch Now
Feeling lucky? Check out Wasatch Medical Clinic this St. Patrick's Day

Wasatch Medical Clinic
Men if you're suffering from E.D. you're in luck. Wasatch Medical has a breakthrough treatment.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 15:57:40-04

It's only take 2-3 weeks to get your love life back!

Wasatch Medical Clinic has what is takes to help fix your erectile dysfunction.

The breakthrough technology, backed by science, is called acoustic wave therapy.

A device is placed directly on the skin, and pressure waves work to regrow blood vessels.

Katie Harward, with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says when men come to the clinic they have an assessment and exam from a doctor.

Over a few weeks to several months a series of non-invasive treatments work to fix E.D.

Don't wait - check out Wasatch Medical Clinic this St. Patrick's Day.

If you want more information, call 801-901-8000 right now. Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a doctor's exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound, all for free!

Learn more at wasatchmedicalclinic.com.

