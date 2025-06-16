Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Feeling stuck, lonely & unfulfilled? "Creator Within" may be the event for you!

"Creator Within"
Creator Within is an immersive, experimental event where we guide people to break through their own blocks and tap into their creative potential.
Creator Within
Posted

If you're feeling stuck, lonely and unfulfilled, "Creator Within" may be the event for you.

It's a unique experience that utilizes the power of play, creativity expression and many other healing modalities to help you overcome blocks and reclaim your true potential.

It's happening on Sunday, June 22 from 12-4pm at the Shade Home and Garden, 435 South Geneva Road #5862 in Orem.

Shona Kay will be leading the group in "Self Love & Breathwork" and Rachele Brooke Smith will be teaching "Expression Therapy".

You can see the full agenda and get your tickets here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere