Feeling stuck, lonely & unfulfilled? "Creator Within" may be the event for you!

If you're feeling stuck, lonely and unfulfilled, "Creator Within" may be the event for you.

It's a unique experience that utilizes the power of play, creativity expression and many other healing modalities to help you overcome blocks and reclaim your true potential.

It's happening on Sunday, June 22 from 12-4pm at the Shade Home and Garden, 435 South Geneva Road #5862 in Orem.

Shona Kay will be leading the group in "Self Love & Breathwork" and Rachele Brooke Smith will be teaching "Expression Therapy".

You can see the full agenda and get your tickets here.