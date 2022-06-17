Feeling the pinch of inflation? Get excited about "rewards-flation"

At a time when consumers are feeling the pinch of inflation, here's an increase they can be excited about: rewards-flation.

Everyone knows about credit card reward points. However, Don't forget about using them in your battle against inflation.

Brittani Forbush, VP corporate Partnerships at Mountain America Credit Union (MACU), helped us learn more about credit card rewards. She told us about a promotion MACU is running right now to double your points through July 31.

She says points can be redeemed for gift cards to restaurants and retailers; used to pay for hotels and airfare; or turned into once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Forbush says there are three tips to keep in mind if you want to be savvy with your credit card usage so you can make the most of these rewards.

1. Know when your grace period ends and pay off your balance each month

2. Don't overspend to earn rewards

3. Don't let your rewards expire

At Mountain America you can apply for a Visa Rewards credit card and qualifying card applicants can get a new card issued the same day at any Mountain America branch.

To learn more visit macu.com/rewards.

