"Fiesta for the Future" is Guadalupe School's annual event to raise $300,000 to support their programs.

Guadalupe School has been part of the Salt Lake community for nearly 60 years.

Their mission is to "transform lives through education" – and they do that through five programs serving newborn to adults.

Guadalupe students are new to Utah and all live at or below the federal poverty level.

The school provides wrap-around services to help meet the needs of our families.

"Fiesta for the Future" is Guadalupe School's annual event to raise $300,000 to support the programs. Guadalupe is a nonprofit organization and raises about $4 million each year

The fiesta includes amazing Latin-inspired food, delicious margaritas, live mariachi music, student violin and folklorico performances and an amazing live and silent auction.

The event takes place on Friday, April 26, 2024 from 5:30 – 9:00 pm in the Grand Building at the Utah State Fairpark.

Tickets are on sale until April 23rd. $125 per person, or $1,500 for a table of 8. This includes dinner, and two drink tickets per person

To learn more and to get your tickets, please visit: guadschoool.org.

