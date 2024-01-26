Watch Now
Fillings & Emulsions has you covered for Valentine's Day and Mardi Gras Treats

Fillings & Emulsions
From Valentine's treats to King Cake for Mardi Gras, Fillings &amp; Emulsions has you covered.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 16:05:58-05

For more than three decades, Chef Adalberto Diaz has been bringing the culture and cuisine of his homeland to Utah.

He's the owner of Fillings & Emulsions, a Latin bakery with a French flair!

Chef Al joined us in the kitchen with Valentine's Day and Mardis Gras treats that you can pre-order now.

He talked about the following:

  • Valentine Macarons
  • Conversation Cookies
  • Valentine's Day Cakes
  • Mardis Gras King Cake

But, there are so many other options as well, go to fillingsandemulsions.com to see the full menu.

