Fillings & Emulsions has you covered for Valentine's Day and Mardi Gras Treats

For more than three decades, Chef Adalberto Diaz has been bringing the culture and cuisine of his homeland to Utah.
He's the owner of Fillings & Emulsions, a Latin bakery with a French flair!
Chef Al joined us in the kitchen with Valentine's Day and Mardis Gras treats that you can pre-order now.
He talked about the following:
- Valentine Macarons
- Conversation Cookies
- Valentine's Day Cakes
- Mardis Gras King Cake
But, there are so many other options as well, go to fillingsandemulsions.com to see the full menu.