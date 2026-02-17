Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews a new documentary, a horror/comedy and a bio-drama

Streaming on PBS is new documentary "The Librarians" focusing on the on-going battle against banning books. Librarians around the country unite to combat book banning, defending intellectual freedom amid unprecedented censorship around the USA. Film Critic Tony Toscano say, "The Librarians is an eye-opening look at the constant battle public library's have in fighting to keep certain books on the shelves despite on-going censorship. He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the horror / comedy "Mimics". A down-on-his-luck impressionist makes a pact with a wicked puppet to propel him to stardom, unleashing a nightmare threatening the safety of those he holds dear. Tony says, "Mimics is simply a fun, creepy and romantic film not to be missed. It's one of the best horror /comedies I've seen in long time." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Disney+ is the romantic bio-drama "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette". This 9 -part drama explores the undeniable chemistry and high-profile marriage of one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Tony says, "Although stunningly filmed and acted, the series has too many overly saccharine moments making the the experience more of a fantasy than a biographical drama." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.