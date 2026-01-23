Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews a new documentary, a thriller and a popular streaming series

Coming to selected theaters next week is the Paris Hilton documentary "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir". The documentary follows Paris Hilton's musical journey and takes a raw look at her evolution as an artist and icon, blending performances with personal revelations. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Infinite Icon is a intimate look at Paris Hilton's ups and downs in the music industry." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Prime is the horror / thriller "The Home", it stars Pete Davidson. Max, a troubled man, starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he starts to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child. Tony says, "Although Pete Davidson did a fine job, The Home is a predictable and uninspired mess. There's really not too much here to enjoy here as the film falls flat." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

Streaming on Apple TV+ beginning next week is the 3rd season of "Shrinking". In season 3 family dynamics are changing shaking up relationships and pushing characters into messy, new chapters while exploring life, loss, and the mess of healing with humor and heart. Tony says, "Shrinking is one of the best comedies to stream and season 3 offers some of the best moments on any streaming service." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

