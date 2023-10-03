Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews "Foe" and "What You Wish For"

Coming to selected theaters October 6, 2023, Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in the sci-fi thriller "Foe." Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior's family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Tony says, "Although the film is well acted, "Foe" is a confusing and dry film that never comes to the point and leaves the audience with more questions than answers. I'd avoid this one or wait until it hits Prime video." Tony gives it a "D" and it's rated R.

Streaming on most Video On Demand platforms is the dramatic thriller "What You Wish For." In the film, a chef with gambling debts gets in over his head when he flees to a Latin American villa and assumes another man's identity. Tony says, "Shot on an insanely low budget, "What You Wish For" manages to serve up a taught and tight thriller with an excellent script and engaging cast. If you're a fan of "The Menu, check this one out." Tony gives it a B and it's not rated.

