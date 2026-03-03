Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews new releases in theaters and streaming at home this week

New and streaming on MGM+ is the comedy series "American Classic". In the series, an aging actor suffers a spectacular public meltdown and returns to his tiny hometown and the family-run theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "With an incredible cast including Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, Tony Shalhoub and Jane Alexander, this is one of the best new series streaming. It's outrageously fun." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Tony also took a look at the new entry in the 'Scream' franchise as "Scream 7" hits theaters. In the film, a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized though as her daughter becomes the next target. Tony says, "Deliberately made for fans of the series, the film carries a nostalgic vibe by revisiting characters throughout the series of films... but it also rehashes scenes we've seen before." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the new music documentary "Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert".

Using unseen footage of Elvis on and off stage, director Baz Luhrmann pieced together a brilliant film that gives us a fresh look at why he became an icon. Tony says, "Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert should not be missed while on the big screen. As I said, the film offers amazing archival footage and terrific sound." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

