Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new releases in home entertainment

Entering it's 4th season on STARZ is the family crime drama "Power Book III: Raising Kanan". "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is the story of Kanan Stark and his rise to power in the 1990's drug trade in Queens, New York. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "As Power Book III: Raising Kanan goes into it's 4th season, the series is beginning to feel tired and worn and lacks the edginess it once had. He gives it a C and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on TUBI is the new generational sit com "The Z-Suite". An ad agency faces a generational clash in work styles between old school executives and Gen Z employees. Tony says, "The Z-Suite is a mediocre sitcom at best. The formula has been around forever and The Z-Suite adds nothing new to the genre, leaving us with a TV show that could have been done in the 1960's." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on Prime Video is the new comedy murder mystery "F Marry Kill". As a serial killer targets women on dating apps, a true-crime junkie must figure out which of her three dates is trying to kill her. Tony says, "F Marry Kill is a funny, no holes barred diversion film aimed at the frat house crowd like Porky's or American Pie." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

