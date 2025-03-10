Fin-Neato has new products for the fishy person in your life

Katie Weinner is an artist who not only loves fishing but also loves creating beautiful fish art.

Her company Fin-Neato has cards, acrylic paintings, hand-painted mugs, and more, including more women's stuff like aprons, shirts and sling bags.

You can see her at The Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo on March 28 & 29, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Expo organizer Justin Grover says this is a gathering of fly fishers, fly tyers, guides, outfitters, and enthusiasts of all ages.

There is also a casting pond for attendees to try out new fly rods.

For more info you can find Katie on Instagram @fin_neato and learn more about the expo at wasatchexpo.com.

