Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Fin-Neato has new products for the fishy person in your life

Fin-Neato at the Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo
The Wasatch Fly Fishing Expo is coming up at the end of the month.
Posted

Katie Weinner is an artist who not only loves fishing but also loves creating beautiful fish art.

Her company Fin-Neato has cards, acrylic paintings, hand-painted mugs, and more, including more women's stuff like aprons, shirts and sling bags.

You can see her at The Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo on March 28 & 29, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Expo organizer Justin Grover says this is a gathering of fly fishers, fly tyers, guides, outfitters, and enthusiasts of all ages.

There is also a casting pond for attendees to try out new fly rods.

For more info you can find Katie on Instagram @fin_neato and learn more about the expo at wasatchexpo.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere