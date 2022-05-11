Find discounted art supplies and keep materials out of the landfill at the same time

Clever Octopus is a nonprofit located at 2250 South West Temple in Salt Lake City.

You can create art, waste less and save money with them. You'll find art supplies at a discounted price.

People donate things that otherwise would end up in the landfill, and then artists repurpose the items into really cool art where it is sold in their market. For every items you buy, you'll get a token to donate back to someone else's purchases. You can apply online to be an artist for Clever Octopus.

Clever Octopus also works with Americorps to do community projects. They recently made sensory blankets for people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

If you'd like to donate your time to these kinds of projects, go to their volunteer page. Volunteers do things like sorting fabric and rolling yarn.

The Infinite Tentacle program is an in-house sustainable cut and sew studio at Clever Octopus. They make things like fashion accessories, home goods and pet accessories out of reclaimed textile materials. This program also provides jobs a living wage to people who otherwise face barriers to employment.

There are so many ways to get involved, visit cleveroctopus.org for more information.