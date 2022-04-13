Watch
Find everything you need for your Easter feast at Lee's Marketplace

Lee's Marketplace has everything you need for your Easter dinner from the food to the flowers and the treats.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 16:38:42-04

Easter is coming up and most families with gather for an Easter feast.

You can get everything you need at Lee's Marketplace.

John Spencer from Lee's joined us with a look at some of the special things they have available for Easter.

Those include full meals if you don't want to make your feast yourself.

Lee's also has beautiful centerpieces to make your get-together memorable.

And, choose from a selection of mouth-watering desserts to finish off the meal.

You can find more at leesmarketplace.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
