Find everything you need for your garden at Red Butte Garden's spring plant sale.

From annuals to perennials to grasses, roses, shrubs and trees, find everything you need for your yard at the highly-anticipated annual spring plant sale at Red Butte Garden.

You'll also find the best selection of heirloom vegetables, and native, waterwise plants in one place!

Red Butte's friendly and knowledgeable horticulture staff and volunteers will be there to help you make selections and find the best options for your needs.

If you're just getting into gardening, there's no better to explore all the beautiful possibilities.

Whether you're into vegetable gardening, waterwise plants, or just want a colorful hanging basket for your porch, you'll find great options and friendly advice.

All purchases support the Garden's mission to connect people with the beauty of plants and living landscapes.

Come enjoy a fun Mother's Day Weekend outing with family or friends. There will be a coffee truck onsite as well.

Members are invited on Friday, May 9, 2025, and then the public is invited on Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 9am to 3pm, and there's free admission through the Amphitheatre gates.

For more information please visit redbuttegarden.org.