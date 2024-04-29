Find mom the perfect gift for less at Outlets at Traverse Mountain

Mother's Day is May 12, 2024, and we know where we're going shopping!

From chic sunglasses that scream sophistication to dazzling jewelry pieces that sparkle with love, Outlets at Traverse Mountain have something for every mom!

Elevate mom's fragrance game with a signature perfume, step up their shoe game with trendy footwear, and top it all off with a statement handbag and a dress that is as beautiful as she is.

In addition to the regular savings at the Outlet, right now shoppers can enjoy a fantastic 25 percent off at participating retailers until April 30, 2024.

Head to 3700 North Cabelas Boulevard in Lehi and experience the thrill of scoring big on fashion finds.

For more information please visit outletsattraversemountain.com.

