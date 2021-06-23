Watch
Find the best deals of the summer at Sierra RV's Great Outdoors RV Sale

Sierra RV has just received new shipments of 2021 and 2022 models and they're not waiting to put them on sale!
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 23, 2021
Summer is here and now is the time to go camping!

Chris DeRose stopped by Sierra RV to talk with General Manager Robbie Jensen about their Great Outdoors RV Sale.

Jensen says Sierra RV just received new shipments of 2021 and 2022 models and they're not waiting to put them on sale!

Take advantage of the best deals all summer now through Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Sierra RV is stocked and ready to get you and your family on their next adventure in a motorhome, travel trailer, fifth wheel, toy hauler and more. They have models in every size and configuration to fit your family in a wide selection of the nation's top brands including Forest River, Thor, Winnebago, Dutchmen and many more.

Sierra will also buy your RV! Trade or consign they want your RV and will pay you top dollar.

Sierra RV has been helping families connect to the great outdoors and make memories for more than 50 years.

It's worth the drive to Marriott-Slaterville to get the best deal on the perfect RV right before the 4th of July. Just take the I-15 Exit 344 in Marriott-Slaterville. They're open Monday 8am-5pm, Tuesday-Friday 8am-6pm and Saturday 8am-5pm.

Find them online at SierraRVSales.com.

