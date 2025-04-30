Find the perfect Mother's Day gift or sweet treat at City Creek Center

It's almost Mother's Day, so we wanted to check out some of the gifts available at City Creek Center.

Morgan Saxton stopped by Kendra Scott. From vintage-look pendant necklaces to their delicate chain collection, there's something for everyone. Plus, the Color Bar is always a great go-to for Mother's Day because you can select your own birth stone options..

Morgan also talked with City Creek Marketing & Sponsorship Director Natalie Watson, who had some other gift ideas including Coach bags. There are even charms that you can put on them to personalize them. Don't forget about the comfy Coach sneakers.

Lush is inviting you to gift to mom a a whole other level with their scented bath products.. You can customize your gift or select a pre-made gift basket so she can pamper herself.

Geometry is a popular brand in Utah. They have tea towels in birth month florals. These make the perfect custom gift for mom with her birth flower on it. For the active mom, how about a yoga towel?

You can also 'treat' mom to breakfast in bed with sweet treats from Eclair French Pastry at City Creek Center. They're offering all kinds of flavors in a beautiful gift box, as well as tea pots. They also have hot chocolate, coffee and teas.

Remember to shop for mom before Mother's Day because stores are closed on Sundays. They are open Monday - Friday!

The Cheesecake Factory IS open on Mother's Day Sunday, May 11, 2025. And they have a promotion going on if you want to buy mom a gift certificate. For every $50 gift card, you get a $10 gift card that's redeemable starting May 12, 2025. There are 30 flavors of cheesecake from traditional to unique and a menu that's pages and pages long.

You can learn more at ShopCityCreekCenter.com.