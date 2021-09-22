Find unclaimed property for you, your family or your business

One in five Utahns has lost money.

When a business owes money to an individual or organization it cannot find, it remits those funds to the State of Utah after three three years of non-contact.

Right now the State has millions of dollars in unclaimed or lost money from places like dormant bank accounts, overpaid medical bills, and unpaid insurance benefits.

The Unclaimed Property Division of the Utah Office of State Treasurer serves as a lost and found for abandoned money.

Since its inception, the Unclaimed Property Division has returned more than $350 million, $36 million between July 2020 and June 2021.

Treasurer Marlo Oaks encourages every Utahn to search the state's unclaimed property database and mycash.utah.gov at least once a year for their unclaimed property, as well as for property belonging to family, friends, deceased relatives, and organizations they support.

Many claims processes can be completed entirely online.

You can also check out their Instagram and Facebook pages.