Find unique clothing from name brands at this local retailer

You won’t find anything common at this local clothing store.

What was once a passion project evolved into a full-time business for Kanyon Fox and his business partners.

‘Uncommon’ is one of Utah’s newest clothing stores that sells vintage and nostalgic pre-owned apparel for all ages.

Many of the pieces are unique.

“We have a lot of collectibles,” said Fox who has been reselling for nine years.

Shop online or in store where they buy, sell and trade.

There are two locations both in Salt Lake City. Click here to find hours.