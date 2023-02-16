Find Unique Pieces at Station Pop-Up Boutique in Park City.

If you are looking for unique pieces you won't see at many stores, look no further than Station Pop-Up Farasha X Zenzee in Park City.

Vanessa Di Palma Wright, Stylist & Owner of Station Pop-Up, wanted to bring a unique shopping experience to Park City with pieces from her company, Farasha, as well as may other gorgeous brands.

Zenzee is a contemporary Park City-based womenswear label, creating beautiful pieces with a focus on the softest cashmere and bold imagery.

Moon Rising is another one-of-a-kind brand you will see at Station Pop-Up. Cynthia Washington explained that they weave ancient traditions into modern fashion with 100% ethically sourced baby alpaca capes and ponchos from Peru.

The Station Pop-Up is located at 201 Heber Ave, Park City, UT 84098 and will be open until the end of ski season April 2023.