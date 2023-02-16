Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Find unique pieces at Station Pop-Up Boutique in Park City

Find Unique Pieces at Station Pop-Up Boutique in Park City.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 15:56:59-05

If you are looking for unique pieces you won't see at many stores, look no further than Station Pop-Up Farasha X Zenzee in Park City.

Vanessa Di Palma Wright, Stylist & Owner of Station Pop-Up, wanted to bring a unique shopping experience to Park City with pieces from her company, Farasha, as well as may other gorgeous brands.

Zenzee is a contemporary Park City-based womenswear label, creating beautiful pieces with a focus on the softest cashmere and bold imagery.

Moon Rising is another one-of-a-kind brand you will see at Station Pop-Up. Cynthia Washington explained that they weave ancient traditions into modern fashion with 100% ethically sourced baby alpaca capes and ponchos from Peru.

Use code Fox 13 or Jenny Hardman when shopping to receive 20% off.

The Station Pop-Up is located at 201 Heber Ave, Park City, UT 84098 and will be open until the end of ski season April 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere