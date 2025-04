Salt Lake Pottery Studio is a welcoming space where creativity and community thrive.

You can find your spark, even if you don't consider yourself an artist.

They offer creative classes in everything from wheel throwing to hand building, stained glass and they even have Sip & Paint classes at bars and restaurants.

Their expert instructors will guide you along your journey, and they have monthly events and workshops to keep you inspired.

You can learn more at saltlakepotterystudio.com.