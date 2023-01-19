Finding self-compassion and becoming your own biggest cheerleader

With the beginning of a new year often comes new resolutions but today we're helping you take a different approach when setting your 2023 goals.

Erika Behunin is a mom of three and Licensed Clinical Social Worker who understands that life is busy and life is hard.

Her goal is to help women become more mindful, present, and resilient in their daily lives.

Erika suggests taking into consideration these three things when making your New Year’s Resolutions:

Take a different approach to New Year’s Resolutions - identify our own inner compass through your core values... think of this as your own personal North Star.

Make a list of your core values... for example: Kindness, Creative, Presence, Fun, Integrity, Adventurous, etc.

Ask yourself these questions when discovering core values:

Who is important to me? What is important to me?

What type of person do I want to be? How do I want to show up in my life?

What did I love doing as a child?

If I were to ask a loved one to describe me, what would I hope they would say about me?

Erika would love to help you become your own biggest cheerleader. For more information go to erikascounseling.com