Finding the perfect gift for Valentine's Day is hard — until now.

Now, you can give them a beautiful piece of jewelry that's matched to your loved one's style, mood and personality with Your Jou Jewelry.

The beaded jewelry is handcrafted with Japanese Miyuki beads and is lightweight, water resistant and hypoallergenic.

Your Jou Jewelry is offering 20 percent off when you use the code LOVE25 at checkout at yourjoujewelry.com.