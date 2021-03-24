Finding the purpose in your work

How often during your typical work day do you stop and ask yourself if you're doing any good to help others? Well according to author Bea Boccalandro "If your job doesn’t improve the world, improve your job."

Her new book, Do Good At Work: How Simple Acts of Social Purpose Drive Success and Wellbeing is comprised of over 100 short stories of real people who are making a difference and doing good. It was selected by three-time New York Times bestselling author Adam Grant as a top-30 new book.

Bea has twenty years of experience helping to make customer interactions more human, products more inclusive, meetings more meaningful, operations more environmentally sustainable, marketing more charitable and otherwise tilting everyday work toward a meaningful contribution.

This do-good-at-work practice, termed "job purposing," is a proven way to heighten workplace productivity, performance, satisfaction and personal wellbeing. It also improves business performance.

Bea's clients include Aetna, Allstate, Bank of America, Caesars Entertainment, Disney, Eventbrite, FedEx, HP, John Hancock, IBM, Levi's, PwC, TOMS Shoes and Toyota.

For more information or to order the book go to beaboccalandro.com