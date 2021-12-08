Fine dining at Riverhorse in Park City

Riverhorse on Main is locally owned and one of Park City's Top-Rated Restaurants.

After 32 years in business and as a 16 year recipient of the Forbes Travel Guide Four Star Award, it's no wonder they are known around the nation.

Chef Ryan Williams, shared two delicious entrees with us as well as their gift boxes they are offering this year with their sister company, The Salt Box.

Riverhorse prides themselves in offering A-5 Kobe beef

straight from Japan that has a score of 11... The highest score is 12 which you really only see if you are in Japan so you're getting some of the best beef possible.

They have live music nightly throughout the winter and you can make a reservation on the Resy app.

For more information go to Riverhorse Park City and to find more Park City restaurants go to Park City Restaurants.