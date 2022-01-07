Fine dining in a winter wonderland at Hyatt Centric

You don't have to be a hotel guest to enjoy the delicious food that Hyatt Centric Park City offers.

Their new Executive Chef, Jacqueline Siao, is bringing a whole new menu to Hyatt Centric's restaurant Escala Provisions Company.

Siao is French culinary trained and has quite the culinary fine dining history... recently, she was the executive chef at W Aspen in Colorado and The Lodge/Spruce Peak in Stowe, VT. She has also held positions with various St. Regis hotels, including J&G Grill at the St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City.

Hyatt Centric is located slopeside near the Canyons Village in Park City and can be found online at Park City Hyatt Centric.

