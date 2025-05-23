Fire up the grill -- The Vineyard Mom has your Memorial Day meal planned

What's on the menu for Memorial Day? How about a Grilled Pastrami Burger and Grilled Potato Salad with Grilled Lemon Vinaigrette.

Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, joined us from her backyard with the recipes.

Grilled Potato Salad with Grilled Lemon Vinaigrette

2 lbs. small yellow or red potatoes cut in half

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano, divided

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, divided

4 cloves of garlic, minced and divided

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

¼ teaspoon black pepper

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

2 lemons

Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and place them in a large pot. Cover with cold water, ½ teaspoon salt and bring to a boil over high heat.

Simmer until the potatoes are tender but not falling apart. This will take approximately 5-7 minutes.

Drain potatoes and transfer to a rimmed baking sheet to allow the moisture to evaporate. Add potatoes to a large bowl and add half the oregano, half the parsley, half of the garlic and half the extra virgin olive oil.

Season to taste with some salt and pepper.

Toss until the potatoes are well coated in the mixture.

Combine the remaining oregano, parsley, garlic, scallions, extra virgin olive oil and mustard. Into a separate bowl.

Heat grill to medium high heat.

Pour potatoes onto the grill or onto a grill pan over the flame. Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes or until potatoes are crisp and well browned on both sides.

Transfer crisp potatoes to the bowl with the olive oil and herb mixture.

Toss to combine.

Cut lemons in half and grill for 5 minutes total.

Squeeze the grill lemon juice into the bowl with the potatoes.

Toss again to thoroughly coat.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve.

Leslie says this recipe pairs well with a Sauvignon blanc, and her tip... put a little lemon and jalapeno in the ice cube tray to give it a little kick.

Grilled Pastrami Burger

1 lb. ground beef

½ lb. pastrami, sliced

4 slices of Swiss cheese

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

4 hamburger buns

1-2 cups shredded lettuce

Russian dressing

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ ketchup

1 teaspoon horseradish

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Preheat the grill to medium high heat. While the grill is heating up, mix together all the ingredients to the Russian dressing in a bowl.

Place in the refrigerator until you are ready to use.

In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, salt and pepper. Form into 4 equal sized patties and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. This will make it easier to transfer onto the grill.

Place the patties on the preheated grill and cook for 4-5 minutes per side.

Place a quarter of the pastrami on each of the hamburgers and top with a slice of Swiss cheese.

Cook for 2-3 more minutes. Internal temperature of the burger should reach 165 degrees. Remove from the grill.

To serve, add lettuce to one half of the bun and top with hamburger.

Place a generous amount of the Russian dressing to the other half of the bun and top the burger.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG.

