Fire up the grill -- this is a great summer cookout recipe!

Cowboy Butter Steak Sliders recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Steak:

1 flank steak

Kosher salt & pepper to taste

Oil as needed

For the Onions:

2 onions, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. oil + 2 Tbsp. butter

Kosher salt & pepper to taste

For the Sliders:

1 pack dozen slider rolls

12 slices mozzarella cheese

For the Butter:

2 Sticks butter

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

2 tsp. chili flakes

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. lemon juice

Directions

1. Add the onions, butter, oil, and a bit of salt and pepper to a saute pan over medium heat. Cook the onions, stirring often for 30-40 minutes or until they are a deep golden brown.

2. As the onions cook, preheat your grill to medium-high. Oil the steak then liberally season it with kosher salt and pepper on both sides. Place the steak on the grill to cook 6 minutes per side for medium rare. Of course cook it longer if you like a more cooked steak. Remove the steak from the grill and rest it 5-10 minutes.

3. Make the butter by adding all of its ingredients to pot over medium heat. Melt and stir this all of this until it comes together. Remove it from the heat or keep it on low heat until ready to use.

4. Slice the steak against the grain into bite size pieces. Place the steak in a bowl, pour in ¾ of the butter and toss to combine.

5. Preheat your oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Slice the rolls in half leaving them stuck together. Place the rolls on the sheet pan. Layer on 6 slices of the mozzarella. Evenly layer on the steak followed by the onions. Layer on the last 6 slices of cheese and place the top half of the rolls on top.

6. Brush the remaining butter on top of the rolls then place the pan in the oven to bake 8-10 minutes or until the tops are golden brown. Serve and enjoy!

You can get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.