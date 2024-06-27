Fire up the grill - this recipe is perfect for a 4th of July weekend cookout!

Garlic Butter Steak Bites with Mango Chutney recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Steak:



2-3 lb. tri-tip roast, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

6 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

6 cloves garlic, minced

1.4 c. chopped parsley

Roasted potatoes for serving

Cooking oil as needed

For the Chutney:

2 c. chopped ripe mango

1/2 red onion, minced

2 tsp. fresh ginger, minced

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1/4 c. honey

1/4 c. red wine vinegar

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. cardamom (optional)

Directions

1. Add all of the ingredients for the chutney to a saucepan over medium heat. Bring it to a simmer then lower the heat and cook 10-15 minutes or until the mango breaks down and is mashable.

2. Season the steak chunks with the kosher salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add enough oil to coat the pan. Once the oil is shimmering and begins to smoke, add steak so they are in a single layer. Cook in two batches if necessary, as overcrowding the pan will cause the meat to steam and not brown. Cook for 2 minutes per side or until browned all over. Remove the meat from the pan.

3. Add the butter to the same pan and once melted, add the garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Cook 2-3 minutes or until the garlic is lightly browned. Take the pan off the heat and toss in the steak and parsley. Set aside.

4. Either use a stick blender or regular blender to puree the mango chutney until smooth. Serve the steak either drizzled with the chutney or on top of a bit of the chutney. Serve with roasted potatoes and your favorite veggie. Enjoy!

