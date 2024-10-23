Firefighters are bringing the heat to their annual "Chili Cookoff"

You probably know that firefighters are known to be great cooks.

Here in Utah they put their skills to the test every year at the Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff, with funds benefiting the University of Utah Burn Camp programs.

Scott Pearson with West Valley Fire has been involved in helping with Burn Camp for many years. He volunteers his time to help out as a counselor every year.

He's also part of the chili cooking team!

Brock Borden has attended the University of Utah Health Burn Camp and knows firsthand how important it is to burn survivors.

100 percent of the proceeds from the event go to the programs.

Admission is free and open to the public with games, crafts, kids' activities and more.

In addition to chili and beer, there will be cornbread, shaved ice, cupcakes and root beer floats.

The Chili Cookoff is on Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 11am-3pm at the America First Field Pavilion, the home of RSL!

You can get more information at utahfirefighterchilicookoff.com.