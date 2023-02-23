Firefighters heat things up in The PLACE kitchen for National Chili Day

You probably know that firefighters are known to be great cooks.

Here in Utah they put their skills to the test every year at the Firefighter Chili Cookoff.

So who better to help us celebrate National Chili Day on Thursday, January 23, 2023 than firefighters?

Captain Joe Egbert and Firefighter Chandler Kingsbury are on Unified Fire's chili team "Sultry Poultry" which offers three different types of chili every year in the annual chili cookoff.

They joined us in The PLACE kitchen to whip up their cashew chicken. They also make cashew quinoa (vegetarian) and bison sausage chili.

The 11th Annual Firefighter Chili Cookoff will be on October 21, 2023 at America First Field. All proceeds from the event go to the University of Utah Burn Camp Programs.

For more information please visit unifiedfire.org.

