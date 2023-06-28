Fireworks, food, and 4th festivities in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

The Fourth of July is Tuesday but Utah is celebrating all weekend with fireworks, drone shows, family-friendly fun and more!

Scofield Pleasant Valley Days

Head to Scofield for a Party in the park on Friday and Saturday. There will be music, dancing, a parade, bounce houses, and fireworks over the reservoir! The fun is happening all day Friday and Saturday.

Independence Day is Provo's biggest celebration of the year. Here's some events planned:

Balloon Fest

The Balloon Festival is Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at Fox Field. Top pilots from across the country will compete together in a difficult "Hare and the Hound competition" and it's a FREE event for the community!

Stadium of Fire

Journey is headlining this year's Stadium of Fire extravaganza at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo. You'll also see a huge fireworks spectacular, jet flyover, tailgate party outside, music and more! Tickets are required! The concert kicks off on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Military History Days

For three days, on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, visitors can walk through authentic and unique displays of World War II-era artifacts and exhibits at SCERA Park in Orem. The interactive displays will bring added excitement to people of all ages.

Freedom Days

Plenty of food, handmade crafts and jewelry, quilts, live entertainment and more happening in downtown Provo on Monday and Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July! FREE for everyone!

Grand Parade

Giant balloons, equestrian entries, performances, floats and MORE will march in Provo for the annual Grand Parade to celebrate the Fourth of July! Happening Tuesday at 9 a.m., bring your blanket or chair as the parade walks throughout Provo.

Freedom run

Get your blood pumping before chowing down on Fourth of July burgers and hot dogs! Starting at 7 a.m. tie on your sneakers and participate in a 10K, 5K, or one-mile Fun Run that starts at Kiwanis Park in Provo. Deck yourself out in patriotic garb for an added element of fun!

Salt Lake City drone show

A unique twist on Fourth of July fun, head to Jordan Park on Saturday from 8-10:30 p.m. for a free drone show. The skies will jump to life with this show as drones dance across the sky. The show will start at 10 p.m., with food and a pre-party starting at 8 p.m.

Here are some other celebrations from north to south:

North Ogden Cherry Days

A pool day, fitness session in the park, ping pong ball drop, breakfast, chalk art contest, foam party and more will celebrate the residents and history of North Ogden while also colliding with the Fourth of July. Check out the schedule for specifics on dates, places and times.

Clearfield City freedom festival

A movie in the park, patriotic concert, pool bash, 5K run, hometown parade and freedom festival will be happening on Saturday through Tuesday in Clearfield! Check the schedule for specifics on times and places for the July 4 fun.

Layton City Liberty Days

Celebrate July 4 in Layton with a full day of fun! Things kick off at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday with a breakfast and fun run. Later in the morning, batter up for baseball and softball games as well as a flag raising. A Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. and concerts, food and more will carry the party to 10 p.m. for a fireworks display. Happening at Layton Commons Park!

Centerville 4th of July

Kicking things off with a children's parade and then continuing with live entertainment, a quilt show, art and concert in the park, this Fourth of July party is sure to knock your socks off! All of the events are happening from Saturday through Tuesday throughout the city.

Liberty Fest



With a race, volleyball, free bounce houses, foam cannon, climbing wall, food trucks, skydivers and fireworks on Saturday and Monday at various parks throughout North Salt Lake. Fireworks will be lit at 10 p.m. on Monday night!

Fourth of July Celebration at The Gateway

Live music, karaoke, yard games, face painting, photos, contests and more will be marking the Fourth of July at The Gateway on Tuesday from 6-10 p.m. A fireworks show will wrap the night up!

Tooele City Fourth of July Celebration



With a Corvette Car Show, Karaoke, pickleball, flag ceremony, freedom run and more, it'll be a party in Tooele! A concert and fireworks are happening at 8 p.m. at the Tooele High School Football Stadium, so stop by for some fun!

Riverton Town Days Celebration

A car show and carnival will kick off the fun in Riverton this weekend as well as a mini golf course, parade, movie in the park, breakfast, free swimming, carnival, pickleball, bingo and soooo many other activities that everyone in the family will love! Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on Tuesday!

St. George Fourth of July Celebration

Southern Utah is turning up the heat with a July 4 celebration complete with a carnival, talent show, food, contests, inflatable, games and more! While the carnival will be open through the weekend, the fourth of July fun kicks off on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.!

