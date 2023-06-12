First Nautical Bowls coming to Utah!

Nautical Bowls opens in Sandy, Utah this summer!

They serve Acai Superfood Bowls that are all gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, contain zero refined sugar, and are made with organic, all-natural ingredients.

Linnae Ford and her husband Noah moved from Minnesota where the faith-based company was founded.

"We decided to open our own Franchise of Nautical Bowls after being huge fans ourselves and moved here in January for the sole purpose of sharing it with the Utah community," Linnae said.

By definition acai is it is a berry grown in the Amazon jungle. The berries have 10x the antioxidants that blueberries have.

They also offer mango, coconut, blue majik, and Pitaya (dragon fruit) as bases, according to Linnae.

"Our 5 bases come straight from the factory in Brazil to us," she explained "The bases are just fruit mixed with fruit, no sugars or juices added. It’s a sorbet consistency."

These bowls make it easy to get a quick meal without compromising your healthy lifestyle.

"We place a large focus on living an active and healthy life," she said.

The grand opening starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 and the first 50 people get a free bowl!

They are located in Sandy off of 9400 and Highland Drive by Smiths.

