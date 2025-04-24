First Responder Taco Cook-Off & Watch Party for the Utah Warriors!

First responders show up for us, day in and day out, no matter the circumstance. Now is your chance to give back.

More than 20 teams of Utah firefighters and police officers will be showing off their taco cooking skills at an event on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

The First Responder Taco Cook-Off & Warriors Watch Party is at Herriman City Hall from 6-9pm.

The Utah Warriors in partnership with Stand4Kind, Intermountain Health,and SelectHealth, are putting it together to raise money for mental health support for first responders.

Proceeds will go toward a dedicated fund that will provide services including counseling, stress management, peer support programs and other resources tailored to the unique challenges of firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel.

Stand4Kind is a Utah-based national nonprofit dedicated to fostering kindness, safety, and well-being in schools and communities.

The Utah Warriors are a professional rugby team and are 6-2 so far this season.