RV rentals are very popular right now. They offer you the fun of a road trip with all the conveniences of home.

And now is the right time to book for your summer vacation.

But if you are new to RVing where do you start?

We talked with Maddi Bourgerie with RVshare for some first-timer RV rental tips.

Start by planning why type of trip you'd like to take – a road trip, beach visit, camping trip – and find the right RV for your adventure. A class A, B and C are all great for different reasons.

For first-timers, she recommends a drivable Class C or Class B. Travel Trailers are great for those with an SUV or who want the RV delivered.

Use the filters on RVshare.com to narrow down the options, contact the owner to ask questions, read the full listing, check all cancellation policies and speak with the owner.

For those who don't want to drive a big rig, consider RV delivery. The owner will deliver the RV right to the campground.

RVshare is a trusted marketplace offers insurance and a worry-free rental guarantee. RVshare also has 24/7 customer service that you can call if anything happens.

And you can rest assured that you'll be able to talk with the owner at any time, they will be able to answer any questions about the vehicle.

For more information please visit RVshare.com.