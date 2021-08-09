Watch
Fish Heads will help you gear up for your next fishing trip, and take you to the best spots too

From fishing poles, lines, flies and even guides, Fish Heads Fly Shop in Heber can help you with everything you need.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 09, 2021
There are so many beautiful spots to fish in Heber Valley. Many of the locals know exactly where to go.

And Fish Heads is letting everyone in on the secret.

Fish Heads is a fly shop on 32 South Main in Heber City, just three minutes from the Provo River.

They are a full service fly shop and have fishing rods, flies, apparel, waders, hats, hiking boots and even fishing guides to take you on your adventure.

The shop is brand new and beautiful, it has murals painted on the walls by local artists. One of the paintings is a map of the area.

You can find more information at fishheadsflyshop.com.

