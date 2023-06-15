Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Fitness and family at new gym in Clearfield

Strike Boxing and Fitness Club
Strike Boxing &amp; Fitness Club is a space for families to work out together.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 15:32:27-04

Kick your stress away!

Strike Boxing & Fitness Club is a space for families to work out.

This is Davis & Weber counties only all-in-one destination for group fitness boxing, kickboxing, strength & conditioning, and personal training.

Strike classes include group boxing and kickboxing, and kids classes.

Beginners and professionals are welcome to use the gym. All ages are welcome to come try a class for free.

Note: all classes and individual workout times are booked through the STRIKE app.

For more information call or go online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere