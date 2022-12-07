Five Carols for Christmas is coming to the Grand Theatre

Salt Lake Community College is preparing for a traditional performance for the holidays at their Grand Theatre.

Five Carols for Christmas is opening on December 16th, and running until December 23rd.

Set in 1954 suburbia, five best friends (all named Carol) set out to present a Christmas program that people "will remember for the rest of their lives" at the local high school. Unfortunately, egos, miscommunication and an unexpected power outage turn their quest for perfection into a madcap misadventure.

The performance runs for a total of an hour and 10 minutes, and it is a family friendly show.

You can learn more about future shows and purchase tickets at GrandTheatreCompany.com