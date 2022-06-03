Five Husbands Vodka celebrates Pride all year long and will be the exclusive vodka at Pride Festival

Five Husbands Vodka celebrates Pride all year long and will be the exclusive vodka at Utah Pride Festival.

The Five Husbands Vodka was created in 2019 following the success of Five Wives.

Five Husbands is all about Five Husbands with Five Stories which you can learn more about through video stories when you scan the QR code on the back.

For 2022, a minimum of $1.00 for every bottle is donated back to LBGTQ+ community including Utah Pride Center, Equality Utah and LBTGQ+ Chamber o Commerce.

The vodka is made in Utah at Ogden's Own Distillery. That's where Madam Pattirini Gin is also made. That Gin is named after Utah's "first Un-Official Drag Queen" and is the exclusive gin at Utah Pride Festival.

Horchata

11/2 oz Five Wives Heavenly Vodka

1/2 oz of Five Husbands Vodka

2 oz rice milk

1 1/2 oz heavy cream

1/2 oz cinnamon syrup

1 cinnamon stick for garnish

Add ice to cocktail shaker, add all liquid ingredients. Shake thoroughly. Pour into serving glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and enjoy responsibly!

Lei It On Me

1/4 grenadine

11/2 oz Five Husbands Vodka

3/4 oz strawberry/vanilla syrup

1/4 oz butterfly pea syrup

1/4 oz lemon juice

garnish with roses

Add grenadine to your serving glass and add ice. In a cocktail shaker, add liquid ingredients and shake, no ice necessary. Pour over ice and top with lemon juice, stir gently. Garnish with roses. Cheers!

On June 10 there's a "Coming Out Party" at Ogden's Own Distillery and Side Bar, 615 W. Stockman Way in Ogden from 4pm to 9pm.

They'll be coming out with the new Five Husbands Label. You can meet and greet all Five Husbands, purchase bottles and have them signed.

You can learn more at: ogdensown.com, fivehusbandsvodka.com and madampattirinigin.com.